BREAKING: Amazon kills plans for headquarters in Long Island City

Woman killed in Bronx hit-and-run; school bus may be involved: police

Posted 11:28 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, February 14, 2019

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run that possibly involved a school bus Thursday morning in the Bronx, according to police.

The incident happened sometime after 9 a.m. near Havemeyer and Story avenues in the Unionport section of the Bronx, police said.

The victim was found unconscious and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, FDNY officials said.

The 68-year-old woman was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said a yellow school bus may have been involved.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.