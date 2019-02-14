Woman killed in Bronx hit-and-run; school bus may be involved: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run that possibly involved a school bus Thursday morning in the Bronx, according to police.

The incident happened sometime after 9 a.m. near Havemeyer and Story avenues in the Unionport section of the Bronx, police said.

The victim was found unconscious and was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, FDNY officials said.

The 68-year-old woman was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said a yellow school bus may have been involved.

