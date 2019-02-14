Newark couples wed by the dozen on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — Couples packed a court house in Newark Thursday to be married.

This is Newark's 17th year doing mass civil ceremonies on Valentine's Day. The tradition started back in 2002 when about 100 couples were wed. Judges were brought in to handle the crush of civil ceremonies. They were one after another in court rooms and conference rooms.

"I got the butterflies but I know she’s the one I want to be with," said one nervous groom.

Couples also received souvenir photographs to mark their special day.