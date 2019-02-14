Amazon dumped its plans for a Long Island City headquarters on none other than Valentine’s Day. John Muller has that, and today’s other top 10 stories now, on Midday with Muller. Watch in the video above.
Midday with Muller: Amazon breaks up with Long Island City on Valentine’s Day
-
Midday with Muller: White supremacist sentenced; detective killed by ‘friendly fire’
-
Midday with Muller: Lynne Patton set to move into NYCHA
-
Midday with Muller: El Chapo verdict, storm latest
-
Amazon cancels plans for Long Island City headquarters after backlash from community
-
Full statement: Amazon on canceling plans for NYC headquarters
-
-
Weekend winter storm to slam tri-state with heavy snow and sleet
-
Snow, sleet, freezing rain hits NY, NJ
-
Seattle lawmakers warn New Yorkers about what housing an Amazon headquarter involves
-
PIX11 takes exclusive look inside Amazon’s Seattle HQ before company comes to Queens
-
Protesters hold day of action against Amazon in Queens
-
-
Queens residents rally in support of Amazon
-
City Council grills Amazon Execs during meeting over LIC headquarters
-
Amazon reconsiders NYC headquarters location: report