Man caught driving with 53 license suspensions arrested on Long Island: police

Darrell Morgan was arrested after he was caught driving with 53 suspended licenses.

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he was caught driving on Long Island with over 50 license suspensions Wednesday.

Darrell Morgan, 59, was driving a Mercedes SUV on the Sunrise Highway North Service Road near Hubbard Path at about 3:30 p.m. when police initiated a traffic stop, authorities said.

Police determined Morgan was driving with a fake New Jersey license plate and his New York driver’s license was suspended 53 times.

Morgan was taken into custody and faces charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said

His vehicle was also impounded.

