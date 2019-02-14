Long Island couple’s special Valentine’s Day after wife donates kidney to husband

Posted 9:09 PM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:43PM, February 14, 2019

LONG ISLAND — One woman's wish for a healthy husband this Valentine's Day came true – and she has herself to thank.

Jacqueline and Vincent Streffacio have known each other for 40 years and have been married for TK years.

The Lindenhurst couple's lives were turned upside down when Vincent was told he needed a new kidney due to failing health. That's when his wife stepped up and found out she was a perfect match for her husband and decided to give him the gift of life.

PIX was there Thursday as the couple celebrated a special Valentine's Day, just a month after the life-saving operation.

