KTLA, Netflix on lockdown after report of person with ‘deadly weapon’ on Hollywood Studio lot, KTLA reports

Posted 7:43 PM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, February 14, 2019

KTLA and Netflix are on lockdown after LAPD received a report of a person with a “deadly weapon” on a Hollywood studio lot Thursday, PIX11 sister-station KTLA reports.

“On lockdown inside KTLA studios. Reports of a man with a deadly weapon. Choppers and police everywhere,” KTLA reporter Kimberly Cheng tweeted.

At least a dozen police officers could be seen outside the studio.

KTLA station management informed employees to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows as a “precautionary measure,” KTLA reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.