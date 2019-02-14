KTLA, Netflix on lockdown after report of person with ‘deadly weapon’ on Hollywood Studio lot, KTLA reports

KTLA and Netflix are on lockdown after LAPD received a report of a person with a “deadly weapon” on a Hollywood studio lot Thursday, PIX11 sister-station KTLA reports.

“On lockdown inside KTLA studios. Reports of a man with a deadly weapon. Choppers and police everywhere,” KTLA reporter Kimberly Cheng tweeted.

At least a dozen police officers could be seen outside the studio.

KTLA station management informed employees to “move to interior spaces” and away from windows as a “precautionary measure,” KTLA reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.