Inside the mind of a cheater

NEW YORK — About 38 to 53 million men in the U.S. have cheated on their wives, according to InfidelityAdvice.com, run by infidelity expert Ruth Houston.

Infidelity rates have surged since 1990, and those engaging in an affair are often just as confused about their behaviors as their spouses.

Sex Therapist & Author Dr. Tammy Nelson, wrote a how-to guide on navigating and understanding affairs, in her book "When You`re the One Who Cheats."

In it, the internationally acclaimed psychotherapist and Board-Certified Sexologist gives tips on how to stop cheating and helps couples figure out what comes next after the affair.