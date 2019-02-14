Housing official Lynne Patton defends NYCHA stay, responds to resident backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday was day four of HUD regional director Lynne Patton's stay at New York City public housing.

At a town hall at the Patterson Houses in the Bronx Wednesday night families confronted her. Patton says she didn’t take it personally.

"It didn’t turn on me, per se... Look, I wouldn’t trust me either," Patton told PIX11 Thursday on Monica Morales' "Monica Makes It Happen" live Facebook show. "Until I take my findings from being in NYCHA — You don't have to be in NYCHA to advocate for NYCHA,” she said.

Earlier this week, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson was critical of Patton's NYCHA stay, telling PIX11's Dan Mannarino, "I think she's making it all about herself. You have a reality star president who hired reality star people to be around him, to try to make everything into a bit of a circus."

Responding to Speaker Johnson's comments, Patton defended her month-long stay at NYCHA properties. “First of all, I have never been on a reality show. The president was elected by the American people, who wanted change."

"I bring a new set of eyes, and a common sense, to NYCHA," she added.

Patton, who will be moving out of the Bronx location on Friday, said she's been sleeping on an inflatable bed.

Next week she will moving into the Frederick Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side in Manhattan.

Patton is planning a trip to the White House next Thursday.

Watch the full Lynne Patton interview from Thursday's episode of "Monica Makes It Happen":