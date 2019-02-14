Firefighters battle massive fire burning through Fort Lee apartment building

FORT LEE, N.J. — Firefighters were fighting to extinguish a large fire in an apartment building in Fort Lee, New Jersey, authorities said Thursday evening.

NJ.com reports the fire started around 4 p.m. and says flames and smoke were seen shooting out of every floor by 7:30 p.m.  PIX11's AIR 11 showed the blaze continuing to tear through the five-story building as of 7:45 p.m.

Fort Lee Police confirmed the location of the fire on Twitter as Edwin Avenue near Linwood Plaza, which is just a few miles from the George Washington Bridge.

Police also confirmed displaced residents of the building are being relocated to the Richard & Catherine Nest Adult Activity Center, a Fort Lee senior center.

NorthJersey.com photographer Anne-Marie Caruso posted footage of the blaze on Twitter.

