Couples get engaged, tie the knot in Times Square on Valentine’s Day

TIMES SQUARE — On this chilly but sunny Valentine's Day morning in Times Square, Sylvia Condon thought she was just taking a casual stroll with her longtime-boyfriend Bernard Barrett.

Things, however, soon got interesting.

Using the Crossroads of the World as a backdrop, Barrett proposed to his visibly stunned partner on what Hallmark has dubbed the most romantic day of the year.

The couple traveled 5,000 miles from Ireland for the scenic moment.

“Yeah, I’m in total shock I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Condon told PIX11. “I need a stiff drink after this I think.”

The lovebirds were just one couple of many taking advantage of the Times Square Alliance’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration where a full day of proposals and weddings dominate the day at one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

Teresa and Ryan Broderick jumped at the chance to get married before a sea of thousands, even with frigid temperatures on deck.

“It’s much colder but we are blessed that it’s not raining or snowing and we’re just thankful for this opportunity we can warm up later,” Teresa Broderick said

Just over one million people get engaged each year on Valentine’s Day, according to experts.

But the day isn’t all cupcakes and butterflies across the board. A recent study found those who marry on Feb. 14 are 37 percent more likely to split within five years.

It’s data the Teresa Broderick isn’t concerned about.

“We will be fine,” the newlywed quipped.