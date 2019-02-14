Cops hunt for masked gunman who fatally shot man outside Queens karaoke bar

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire, fatally shooting a man outside a Queens karaoke club early Tuesday.

Xin Gu, 31, had just walked out of the Shangrila karaoke bar on Fowler Avenue and was about to get into a vehicle when a masked man came up to him and shot him in the head and chest several times, police said.

Gu was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspected gunman, who was seen wearing a dark facemask and all dark clothing.

Footage shows the moment the gunman ran up to Gu as he was getting into the vehicle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video