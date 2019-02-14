Construction worker had legs severed by steel plate, police say

ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say a construction worker has his legs severed below the knee when a steel plate knocked him into a hole and landed on him.

Officials say the unidentified 39-year-old man was working to install a gas main in Roslyn Heights Wednesday morning when he was knocked into the 10-foot hole. Nassau County police say responding officers were able to get into the hole and apply tourniquets to control bleeding.

Officials say the worker is at an area hospital in stable condition.

The road work was being done by Grace for National Grid power company. The company says that work has been stopped and an investigation is underway.