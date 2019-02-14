BREAKING: Amazon kills plans for headquarters in Long Island City

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits upstate New York, Canada

Posted 11:56 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, February 14, 2019

NEW YORK — A magnitude 2.0 earthquake hit areas in upstate New York and Canada on Wednesday, according to officials.

The following distances and locations were reportedly hit at 2:29 p.m.:

  • 6 miles NNE of Jones Beach, New York
  • 27.1 miles of NW of Greece, New York
  • 31.6 miles of WNW of Irondequoit, New York
  • 31.9 miles N. of Batavia, New York
  • 67.5 miles ESE of Toronto, Canada

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake is considered minor, and is felt slightly by some people and causes no damage to buildings, according to U.S. Geological Survey documents. There are over one million earthquakes of this magnitude reported per year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.