Magnitude 2.0 earthquake hits upstate New York, Canada

NEW YORK — A magnitude 2.0 earthquake hit areas in upstate New York and Canada on Wednesday, according to officials.

The following distances and locations were reportedly hit at 2:29 p.m.:

6 miles NNE of Jones Beach, New York

27.1 miles of NW of Greece, New York

31.6 miles of WNW of Irondequoit, New York

31.9 miles N. of Batavia, New York

67.5 miles ESE of Toronto, Canada

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake is considered minor, and is felt slightly by some people and causes no damage to buildings, according to U.S. Geological Survey documents. There are over one million earthquakes of this magnitude reported per year.