Watch: NYPD gives update on Queens shooting that left veteran detective dead

Surveillance camera and police bodycam footage of the shooting is currently under review.

All shooting happened outside the T-Mobile store.

Detective Simonsen was shot once in the chest. He did not have a bulletproof vest on.

Shooting occurred about 30 seconds after the patrol units arrived. All shooting took place over about 11 seconds, start to finish.

NEW YORK — The NYPD will hold a news conference Wednesday with updates on the investigation into a shooting that left a 19-year veteran detective dead, and a police sergeant wounded in Queens.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill previously said the shootings on Tuesday appeared to be “an absolute tragic case of friendly fire.”

The shooting occurred during an apparent armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill around 6:15 p.m., O’Neill said Tuesday night.

Detective Brian Simonsen, 42, and Sgt. Matthew Gorman, 34, were in the area when a call came over for a robbery. People had called 911 and reported that an armed man forced employees to the back of the store. Simonsen and Gorman arrived at the scene at the same time as patrol units.

The officers didn’t see anyone inside through the windows, but spotted a man the moment they went inside, police said. The 27-year-old suspect, who police sources identified as Christopher Ransom — a career criminal — pointed what appeared to be a gun at them.

Officers opened fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, officials said. The detective and sergeant were both shot.

Officers recovered an imitation firearm at the scene, believed to be what the suspect used in the robbery.

“Make no mistake about it, friendly fire aside, it is because of the actions of the suspect that Detective Simonsen is dead,” O’Neill said Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and O’Neill met with Gorman at the hospital. The sergeant, who’s been with the NYPD for just under nine years, was shot once in the leg.

“His bravery was so clear, but his pain to have lost his colleague was so clear as well,” de Blasio said. “We told the Simonsen family that the New York City Police Department would be there for them, the people of New York City would be there for them, for as long as they lived.”

Simonsen was shot in the chest, sources said. The officer had planned to retire soon.

This is the second time a police officer has been shot by friendly fire in the city in the past three months.

In December, a police officer in Staten Island was also hit by friendly fire as officers responding to a domestic dispute call shot and killed a man carrying a knife.