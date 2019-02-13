Teen stabbed to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A teen was stabbed to death in the Bronx on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress found the 17-year-old victim near East 193rd Street and Decatur Avenue around 7:20 p.m., officials said. He’d been stabbed multiple times.

Emergency medical services rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he did not make it.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).