NEW YORK — You may know him from "SNL" and "Mean Girls," but comedian and actor Tim Meadows is back in his new show, "Schooled."

He chats with Oji about his latest role, his time on "SNL," and how to wear one suit five ways.

Catch "Schooled" Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.