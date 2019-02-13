NYPD, NYC mourn detective fatally shot during robbery in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD and the city of New York are mourning the death of one of their own.

Det. Brian Simonsen had been fighting crimes for 19 years and is a married father of two.

Hundreds of NYPD members lined up outside Jamaica Hospital for the saddest of salutes as his body was moved after doctors were unable to revive him from his chest wounds.

Police commissioner James O’Neill spoke of the officer’s bravery.

“This is an absolute tragedy, the worst outcome any police officer, or family of a police officer, could ever imagine.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea remembered Simonsen, a member of the 102nd precinct, as one who "personified the NYPD's motto, Fidelis Ad Mortem — Faithful Unto Death. A life and death in service to others."

His work professionalism, leadership and tireless work ethic also lauded by Michael Palladino, the leader of the local Detective’s Endowment Association.

“He was excused from duty yesterday, but he felt compelled to go to work because he was investigating a robbery pattern.”

Also injured in the Richmond Hill robbery attempt was Sgt. Matthew Gorman, who was shot in the hip and taken to Jamaica hospital where he is recovering.

The police commissioner, visibly distraught, finished his remarks.

“The sympathies and prayers of the entire New York City Police Department are with the family and colleagues of Detective Simonsen tonight. And I hope that all New Yorkers understand how difficult a job that of an NYPD officer is.”