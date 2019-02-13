NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson weighs in on Amazon, NY councilman’s homophobic comments

NEW YORK — NYC Council speaker Corey Johnson weighs in on issues surrounding the city, including Amazon allegedly reconsidering their Queens campus, the proposed ban of CBD-infused food and drinks, and whether or not New York councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. should resign amid homophobic comments.
