NJ, NY among 19 states potentially exposed to drug-resistant bacteria linked to raw milk: CDC

NEW YORK — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and health officials issued a food safety alert in 19 states over consuming raw milk after possible exposure of drug-resistant bacteria.

A New York resident was infected with Brucellosis in November, and an unknown number of people may have been exposed to the strain from drinking milk purchased from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Pennsylvania, the CDC confirmed.

As of Jan. 22, investigators determined people in 19 states bought or consumed raw milk from the dairy farm, including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Milk samples have tested positive for the strain. The cow that tested positive for the bacteria was removed from the milking herd, according to the CDC.

The particular strain is resistant to first-line drugs, with symptoms similar to those of common illnesses.

Symptoms can start anywhere from five days to six months after exposure, and can include fever, sweats, loss of appetite, headache, fatigue and muscle and joint pain. Patients who are pregnant, infections can lead to miscarriage.

Anyone who has consumed raw milk or raw milk products from the dairy farm since Jan. 2016 may have been exposed and should talk to their doctor.

Consumers are also advised to discard leftover or stored raw milk or raw milk products from the dairy farm.