Man bites cop after trying to make purchase with counterfeit license on Long Island: authorities

Posted 6:43 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:05AM, February 13, 2019

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — A police officer and a store manager were injured when a man tried resisting arrest he allegedly tried to make a purchase using a counterfeit license Tuesday afternoon.

Deshawn Webster, 24, allegedly bit and tried to flee from an officer after he was accused of trying to pay for a purchase using a counterfeit license (Nassau County PD)

Deshawn Webster, 24, entered the PC Richard’s store at 2999 Hempstead Turnpike and gave the sales associate a counterfeit New Jersey Driver’s License in an attempt to make a purchase worth $2249, police said.

The employee discovered the same account had been involved with fraudulent activity earlier in the day with the same individual at a PC Richard’s in Greenvale and contacted police, according to authorities.

When the responding officer questioned Webster, he allegedly tried to flee.

The officer continued to instruct Webster to stop resisting while attempting to place him in custody. The store manager also helped the officer before Webster was subdued and arrested, police said.

During the struggle, the officer suffered a dislocated thumb, a bite to his right hand and significant pain to his right shoulder and knee, according to police.

The store manager suffered injuries to his knees, rear of his neck and lower back, authorities said.

While in custody, detectives found Webster in possession of a fraudulent bank card, cops said.

Webster faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a personal ID, and attempted grand larceny.

