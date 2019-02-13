Ex-boyfriend held in death of NY woman found in suitcase was in U.S. illegally: ICE

NEW YORK — A man held in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, a missing New Rochelle woman whose body was found inside a suitcase in Connecticut, was in the United States illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas was arrested Tuesday on a felony kidnapping charge in connection to the death of Valerie Reyes, according to officials.

Rojas, a citizen of Portugal, entered the U.S. through a visa waiver program but did not leave the country within the required timeframe, ICE officials said.

ICE plans to take custody of Rojas for immediate removal when he is released from criminal custody.

Reyes’ body was found inside a suitcase last Tuesday along a road in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to police, who said her hands and feet were bound.

The 24-year-old New Rochelle woman was last seen on Jan. 29 and was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work.

Clarification: ICE listed Rojas’ name as Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas. Police initially did not include Rojas.