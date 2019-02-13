Disney releases highly anticipated ‘Frozen 2’ trailer

Disney released the long-awaited “Frozen 2” teaser trailer on Wednesday — and it does not disappoint.

The icy sequel looks to make Elsa (and possibly Anna) superheroes, but it is only a teaser trailer.

The dramatic first-look shows a determined Elsa sprinting into the ocean, the water freezing under each step she takes. As she attempts to take on large waves crashing directly into her, she’s pushed back time and time again.

Elsa’s not the only one getting in on the action.

In one scene toward the end, Anna grabs Kristoff’s sword to defend the trio from something coming up behind them.

The original film was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. It’s currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The sequel hits theaters on November 22, 2019.