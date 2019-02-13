Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. could lose committee post after making homophobic remarks

NEW YORK — The City Council’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections voted unanimously Wednesday to dismantle the Committee on For-Hire Vehicles.

Next, the full City Council must vote on the issue for the disbanding to be finalized. The vote will happen at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

If City Council vote aligns with the Rules Committee’s decision, it would effectively strip Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. of his chairman position of the committee.

The committee had jurisdiction over issues relating to the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission, which will now fall under the Committee on Transportation.

Commenting on the decision, Council Speaker Corey Johnson was very clear that this was in response to Diaz’s controversial comments on a radio show last week that many deemed to be homophobic.

Since the controversy broke, Diaz has refused to apologize and later called himself the victim in the situation.

Johnson said he hopes this is a step toward healing for the New York City Council.

Johnson will discuss the situation further at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.