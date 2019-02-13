Controversial 8-time presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche dies at 96

Lyndon LaRouche, a controversial figure and conspiracy theorist who ran for president eight times, once from prison, died Tuesday. He was 96.

“Those who knew and loved Lyndon LaRouche know that humanity has suffered a great loss and, today, we dedicate ourselves anew to bring to reality the big ideas for which history will honor him,” a statement on the website of his organization, La Rouche/Pac, reads.

LaRouche was known as a controversial politician.

One of his campaigns for president was organized from a prison, where he was serving time for mail fraud, according to the Washington Post.

LaRouche first ran for president in 1976 as the candidate of a left-wing party, but he quickly became ultraconservative. He ran for president again in 1996 — just two years after he was released from prison after serving a third of his sentence — and again in 2000 and 2004.

He built a following based on anti-Semitism, racism and a disdain for environmentalists, according to the New York Times.

LaRouche grew up a Quaker. Despite his pacifist upbringing, he encouraged his followers to attack Communist Party members, according to the Washington Post. Former followers referred to a cult leader.

He espoused a number of conspiracy theories. LaRouche said environmentalists were trying to wipe out the human race and that Queen Elizabeth II wanted him dead. She wasn’t the only one plotting to kill him, according to LaRouche. He said the CIA, KGB and British intelligence were also seeking to kill him.

La Rouche/Pac did not reveal a cause of death in the announcement.