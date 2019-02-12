Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is coming to the Bronx.

South of Yankee Stadium, the museum plans to break ground in hip-hop's home borough in December 2019. Funders recently secured $20 million in initial funding, and they are going into their next phase of critical fund raising and want to get the message out that the work is not done yet and that they need support.

The Museum is slated to open its doors in 2023 — just in time for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Oji talks with museum director Rocky Bucano and hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow