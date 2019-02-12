Snow, sleet, freezing rain hits NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Snow and rain fell across the tri-state area Tuesday, causing dangerous commuting conditions throughout the day.

Snow began falling in New York City around 8:30 a.m. before switching to rain midday. In Central Park, 1 inch of snow accumulated, but totals reached 2.5 inches in parts of Suffolk County and Connecticut.

The National Weather Service warned commuters of hazardous road conditions Tuesday, with snow and sleet expected to make for slippery road conditions. Reduced visibility is also likely.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at area airports. As of Tuesday morning, more than 200 flights were canceled at Kennedy Airport; more than 400 flights, or 35 percent of the day's scheduled flights, were canceled at LaGuardia; and more than 100 flights were canceled at Newark. All warned travelers they should confirm their flight status with airlines before arrival Tuesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon ahead of the storm.

With a winter storm warning in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday for Northwestern New Jersey and the Interior Hudson Valley, and a winter weather advisory in effect through midnight Tuesday for the remainder of the tri-state area, numerous school delays and closings across NY, NJ and CT were put into effect, including all Newark Public Schools.

New York City officials affirmed Tuesday morning that all NYC public schools will be open Tuesday. All after-school programs, adult education, Public Schools Athletic League and Young Adult Borough Centers.

All field trips requiring yellow buses will be cancelled. Project Read, an after-school program requiring yellow buses, will also be cancelled. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) February 12, 2019

The snow began to mix with sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon before gradually changing to rain in NYC.

Inland areas north and west of the city were expected to see the freezing rain continue through much of the day, into the early evening, before gradually shifting to rain.

Some 2 to 4 inches of snow was expected in the city, as well as Northeastern and Central New Jersey, and into Connecticut.

In Northwestern New Jersey, snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches were expected, while Long Island and the Jersey Shore were forecast to see 1 to 2 inches.

Freezing rain will also be an issue throughout the northern and western suburbs, where up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is possible Tuesday.

All areas should change to rain by late Tuesday night, but if the change to rain is slower, snow accumulations could be higher across the tri-state area.

Rain will continue overnight into Wednesday morning before tapering off around daybreak.