Queens subway platform shooting: Police seek additional person of interest

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — The NYPD is looking for another man in connection to the deadly shooting on the 7 train platform in Queens earlier this month.

Police released the above photos on Monday night of a man wanted for questioning in regards to what they believe was a gang-related shooting and killing on a Manhattan-bound 7 train platform in Queens on Feb. 3.

The man wanted for questioning is likely between 20 and 25 years old and was last seen wearing a dark “New York” skull hat, dark clothing, and white sneakers, authorities said.

Last week believed MS-13 member Ramiro Gutierrez was arrested for the shooting and charged with murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The same week Gutierrez was arrested, the NYPD released the below photos of two men also wanted for questioning for the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this man’s identity can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

