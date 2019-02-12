Man releases large rat in Newark McDonald’s, posts video on Facebook

NEWARK, N.J. — McDonald’s customers in Newark scrambled when a man unexpectedly released a large rat inside the fast-food eatery last week, according to a video posted on Facebook.

The video, posted to Facebook by user “Fe Bugout,” shows that the man walked into the McDonald’s on Broad Street , holding a large white rat in a plastic container. As he seemingly struggled to open the lid, customers dining nearby appeared to realize what he’s about to do.

Seconds later he opened the container and released the vermin inside the restaurant.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman told NJ.com, “the rat exited the restaurant through the front door,” after the video recording ended.

“The safety of our customers and the cleanliness of our restaurants are our top priorities,” Celest Quintana, the owner of the McDonald’s franchise where the incident occurred, told NJ101.5.

No arrests have been made but a Newark Police spokesperson told NJ.com on Monday that the department is investigating the incident.

PIX11 has reached out to the Newark Police for more information but has not heard back.