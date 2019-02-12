El Chapo guilty: New video from his arrival in NYC shows Mexican drug lord teary-eyed and scared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — In just-released U.S. government footage, made available to PIX11 after the guilty verdict in the El Chapo case, the Mexican drug billionaire is seen teary-eyed and scared after his arrival in New York in January 2017.

Joaquin Guzman Loera, now 61, looked frightened and deflated—even wiping a tear from one eye—after being seated inside a hangar at MacArthur Airport on Long Island, where he was flown by private jet on Jan. 16, 2017.

His appearance in the video is a far cry from the ruthless drug lord who was talked about during a nearly three-month trial. Fifty-six witnesses testified, one of them telling the jury he saw an El Chapo rival being tortured, before being buried alive. Another spoke of watching El Chapo shoot two other opponents in the head.

The newly released footage begins with El Chapo staring out a window from inside the jet.

Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations agents then escort the bewildered-looking Guzman Loera down the stairs, off the jet, and he appears unsteady and unsure of himself.

Inside the hangar, the camera zooms in on his handcuffed hands and a close-up of his eyes, which are red and teary.

Guzman Loera is finally led to a large, black SUV, where he is led away for a journey to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

El Chapo, which means “Shorty,” seems to know his days of close alliances with government officials in Mexico are over.