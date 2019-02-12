Deadly shooting outside Queens karaoke club: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A man was brutally shot and killed outside a Queens club early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the 31-year-old victim was about to get into an Uber around 2:40 a.m. when he was unexpectedly shot in the head and chest multiple times.

The NYPD reports the victim had just left Shangrila karaoke club on Fowler Ave. in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens. Google lists the club as permanently closed and PIX was unable to reach them for comment.

The man was taken to a Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time and police currently have no suspects.

