Call to social services a blessing in disguise for Bronx single dad, son

Posted 4:26 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, February 13, 2019

BRONX — A father's unwavering love for his special-needs son resulted in the two living in a homeless shelter.

However, it was a call to social services that ended up being the turning point the two needed to get back on their feet.

Tyree Smith took his son, who was just 7 months old at the time, to the hospital for what he thought were cold symptoms.

What he found out at that visit was a shock. Zahir was diagnosed with a severe muscular and nervous system disorder. Soon after, the baby boy began having seizures.

Tyree, who was a single dad, had to quit his job at Macy’s to take care of his son full time. That lead to the two becoming homeless, missing doctors’ appointments and having a case with the Administration for Children Services, which was actually a blessing in disguise.

Preventative services were called in, and the two were able to get permanent housing in the Bronx.

New Alternatives for Children helped them get a voucher for housing and furniture. It was funneled through the nonprofit Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies and the New York Times' Neediest Cases Fund.

“It was a weight lifted off my shoulders. I deserved it, Zahir deserved it.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.