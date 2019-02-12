Bus overturns on NJ turnpike, 18 injured: police

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon, injuring 18, as drivers dealt with a slippery roadway, state police said.

The bus overturned around 4 p.m. on a ramp after the toll leading to the northbound turnpike near Woodbridge Township, officials said. The roadway reopened at 5:15 p.m.

New Jersey State Police Lt. Ted Schafer says the accident involved an Alliance Transport bus based out of New Brunswick.

The injuries were minor.

Governor Phil Murphy had urged drivers to stay off the roads, noting the reduced visibility.

“We want all residents to be safe,” Murphy said Monday. “Please use common sense and caution on the roads.”

Murphy appeared Tuesday at the state’s traffic management center. He says a state of emergency will continue until further notice.

The Democratic governor says the morning’s commute was mostly uneventful. But he warned that rain could freeze on roadways as temperatures drop.

Speed restrictions are in place on major highways, and a commercial vehicle ban is in place on interstates except for the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and the Atlantic City Expressway.

Murphy says residents should stay off the roads. Those who must drive should use caution and allow extra travel time.