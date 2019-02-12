Brooklyn woman found stabbed to death in apartment; Police looking for son

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — Police say they found a Brooklyn woman stabbed to death in her Brooklyn apartment, after responding to a 911 call for a wellness check to the home.

Upon entering the Flatlands apartment on Monday at around 12:30 p.m., police said they discovered the 75-year-old victim, Hyacinth Khaleel, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and Khaleel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Khaleel suffered multiple stab wounds and that the circumstances seemed suspicious.

Police, who say they believe this to be a domestic incident, are currently looking for Khaleel’s son. NYPD says the investigation is ongoing.

More on this story as it develops.