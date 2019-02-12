Bronx program helped single mom start her own day care center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRONX, N.Y. — A program in the South Bronx is not only empowering woman, but also helping working parents with affordable child-care options.

B-Happy is a group family day-care center, started by Bernadette Lamboy.

Fifteen years ago, Bernadette was a single mother, working full time. She couldn't find day care for her child, who has autism.

She decided to take matters into her own hands and start her own center.

“I look into it and learned about Whedco and they helped me start my in-house child-care business," she said.

Whedco's Home Base Childcare's early focus was to help the community in two ways: empower women financially and help Bronx families with low-cost day care.

Bernadette takes children as young as 18 months. They stay with her until they're ready for kindergarten.

Whedco serves a network of 405 licensed child care providers. It offers them training, referral, and business assistance.