Video: Men break robbery victim’s leg, eye socket in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Video released by the NYPD Monday shows a brutal Brooklyn assault.

The victim, who'd been sitting on the front stairs of a Pulaski Street building on Feb. 2, was beaten by the men with what police described as "weapons."

He suffered a broken leg and broken eye socket.

The attackers took the man's phone and fled westbound on Stuyvesant Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers in the video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).