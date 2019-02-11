Sorry kids, NYC schools to remain open Tuesday despite snow forecast

New York City could be hit with up to 6 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain Tuesday according to forecasts from the city’s Sanitation Department, but schools will remain open, according to city officials.

“As of right now, schools will be open but I encourage parents to keep their eyes on the news overnight and in the morning hours,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday.

Update: Today, Tuesday, February 12, schools will be open. After-school, adult education, PSAL, and YABC programs will also be open.

All field trips requiring yellow buses will be cancelled. Project Read, an after-school program requiring yellow buses, will also be cancelled. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) February 12, 2019

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the five boroughs from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The storm system will likely impact both commutes on Tuesday, sanitation officials said.

Around 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected across the city, but officials say there could be up to 6. A Sanitation Department spokesperson said the city is prepared to handle up to a foot of snow.

Tuesday morning’s commute will be treacherous with visibilities less than a half mile at times. The snow will start to changeover to sleet during the midday hours. There could also be some ice accumulation. It will eventually transition to heavy rain through the night.