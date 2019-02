Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Loud talking and smelly food.

Large backpacks and bags on the seat.

Trying to get on the train before people exit.

What's your subway pet peeve? Do other riders' actions aggravate your commute?

Two riders believe it's time for a reminder about transit manners.

Nicolas Heller and Naomi Otsu wrote and illustrated "NYC Train Tips and Tidbits" and they have been handing out the flyer at some transit locations this month.

View the transit pamphlet here on Naomi Otsu's website.