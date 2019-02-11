NY Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. calls himself the victim after refusal to apologize for homophobic comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. told PIX11 News Monday he will not apologize or resign from after saying the council is "controlled by the homosexual community."

Diaz Sr. insisted his comment was not homophobic.

"I'm the victim, I'm the one being harassed, I'm the on that's being bullied."

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is openly gay called Diaz's comments deeply offensive. He's considering disciplinary action.

Diaz responded, "the only people who could ask for my resignation are the residents of the 18th council district."

Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer is pushing back, calling on his colleagues in the council to denounce Diaz.

"We’ve fought for generations to have a seat at the table and now we have 5 openly gay council members out of 51. 5. Less than 10 percent and this man is saying that’s too much," Van Bramer said.