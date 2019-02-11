NJ Gov. Murphy declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm.

The state of emergency goes into effect at midnight.

Up to eight inches of snow and a coating of ice are expected in the northwestern corner of the state. Several inches are expected in the rest of northern and central New Jersey along with sleet and freezing rain. A wintry mix of sleet and rain are forecasted in southern New Jersey.

Up to 2 inches of rain are expected late Tuesday across the entire state.

“It’s going to be a mess pretty much everywhere,” Murphy said.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches were issued in large portions of the state by the National Weather Service.

Blackouts are a possibility because of the storm, Murphy said. People are asked to call any power outages or downed power lines immediately.

Roads will be slippery and visibility will be reduced.

“We want all residents to be safe,” Murphy said. “Please use common sense and caution on the roads.”