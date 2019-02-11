Man’s body found tied up in Queens apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS -- A man's body was found tied up inside an apartment in Queens over the weekend.

Police responded to a call for a wellness check just before 8 p.m. at the Jackson Heights apartment when the man’s friends hadn’t heard from him.

When police arrived at his home at 37-41 79th Street on Saturday, they made the gruesome discovery.

Sources tell PIX11, the 57-year-old victim was also found with a bag over his head on the bedroom floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.