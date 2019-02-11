Cuomo to meet with Trump about impact of tax changes in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will travel to Washington, D.C., this week for a meeting with Republican President Donald Trump to discuss how recent federal tax changes are hurting the state’s bottom line.

The Democratic governor told reporters on Monday that he’ll urge the president to reconsider a provision in the recent tax overhaul that sharply limits a federal deduction for state and local taxes.

Cuomo says that change is prompting some wealthy residents to leave New York and leading to a worrisome drop in state revenue.

While Trump has praised the tax overhaul, Cuomo says he hopes the deduction limit might be repealed now that Democrats control the U.S. House.

Cuomo plans to travel to Washington on Tuesday and return to New York later in the day.