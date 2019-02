Singer Joy Villa, who attended the Grammys last year in a gown decorated with a fetus, dressed as President Donald Trump’s border wall to Sunday’s 61st annual Grammy Awards.

She carried a Make America Great Again handbag and had wire at her shoulders.

The dress designer posted a disclaimer on Instagram.

“The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by my clients are not necessarily the same as my views, thoughts, and opinions.”

See more photos below: