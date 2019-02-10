Possible wintry mix may bring snow, sleet, rain on Tuesday

As a weak area of low pressure may bring very light snow to the region late Sunday into Monday, an incoming storm on Tuesday may bring a wintry mess to the tri-state area.

A wintry mix is likely to pass through the region before changing into rain along the coast Tuesday.

A few inches of snow is possible, especially inland. The snow will then change over to sleet, freezing rain and rain from north to south.

The next storm will approach the region by the end of the week.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning, then some afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night: Cloudy with snow possible after midnight, mainly from NYC and points south. A coating to 1 inch in the city is expected, with 1″-2″ for Central New Jersey. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s, lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Snow likely to start, then changing over to sleet, freezing rain, and rain from north to south. Highs in the upper 30s, lows in the mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 40s, lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and a tad cooler. Highs in the low 40s, lows in the low 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 40s during the day, rising into the 50s overnight

Saturday: Any rain ends early, then clearing and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s early, then falling.

Meteorologist Craig Allen contributed to this report.