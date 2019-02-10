BAFTA Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

“Roma” and “The Favourite” won big at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón’s Spanish language black-and-white Netflix film, took home some of the biggest prizes, snagging best film, best film not in the English language, best director and best cinematography.

“The Favourite,” starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, entered the event with 12 nominations and went home with seven awards.

Other award show favorites, however, got snubbed.

“A Star is Born” got seven nods, including Bradley Cooper for best actor, best director and Lady Gaga for best actress, but walked away with just one award, for original music.

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the biopic about Freddie Mercury and British rock band Queen, also received seven nominations, despite controversy surrounding the film’s original director. It took home two awards.

Below is the full list of BAFTA nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

Best Film

“BlacKkKlansman”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Outstanding British Film

“Beast”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“McQueen”

“Stan & Ollie”

“You Were Never Really Here”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Apostasy” — Daniel Kokotajlo

“Beast” — Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark

“A Cambodian Spring” — Chris Kelly

“Pili” — Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman

“Ray & Liz” — Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies

Film Not in the English Language

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Dogman”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Documentary

“Free Solo”

“McQueen”

“RBG”

“They Shall Not Grow Old”

“Three Identical Strangers”

Animated Film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse”

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Original Screenplay

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Adapted Screenplay

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“First Man”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Viola Davis, “Widows”

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Steve Coogan, “Stan & Ollie”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Original Music

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Star Is Born”

Cinematography

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Production Design

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Makeup & Hair

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Vice”

Sound

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”

“A Quiet Place”

“A Star Is Born”

Special Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

British Short Animation

“I’m OK”

“Marfa”

“Roughhouse”

British Short Film

“73 Cows”

“Bachelor, 38”

“The Blue Door”

“The Field”

“Wale”

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

