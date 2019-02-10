3 dead, 2 injured after police chase ends in collision on Long Island

MIDDLE ISLAND — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a collision on Long Island late Saturday.

Police say a 2015 Nissan Rogue failed to stop at a stop sign and operated in a reckless manner along Main Street in Yaphank at about 11:45 p.m.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled from police, according to authorities.

The Nissan, which had been reported stolen on Thursday, was traveling west on Route 25 when it struck a 2009 Honda CRV that was attempted to make a left turn onto Birchwood Park Drive, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda, a 74-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, and a 16-year-old passenger in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Their identities were not immediately released pending family notification.

The driver of the Nissan, Nahriek Belford, 17, and another passenger were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Belford faces charges of reckless endangerment. Additional charges are anticipated.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.