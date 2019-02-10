1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash on Long Island: police

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Long Island early Sunday.

A 2004 Jeep was traveling south on William Floyd Parkway near Dawn Drive in Shirley just before 1 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a Toyota sedan, police said.

Following the crash, the Jeep caught fire, according to police.

The driver of the Jeep, who has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, James Dontae, 29, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.