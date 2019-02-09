Alleged Victoria’s Secret shoplifter assaults, pepper sprays officers on Long Island: police

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A woman accused of shoplifting allegedly pepper sprayed and assaulted police officers who attempted to arrest her Friday.

Police say Charisma McMillan removed merchandise valued at about $1,100 from a Victoria’s Secret located inside Roosevelt Field Mall in East Garden City.

When officers located McMillan, she used pepper spray on both officers, police said.

As officers tried to place McMillan under arrest, she refused orders to place her hands behind her back and began to kick, bite, spit and punch the cops, according to authorities.

She was eventually taken into custody, and the officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, police said.

McMillan, 29, faces charges of assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer, grand larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration with a spray device, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of burglar tools.