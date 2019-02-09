1 injured in school bus crash in the Bronx: police

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — One person suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus in the Bronx Saturday morning.

Police say a school bus and a vehicle collided on Claremont Parkway near Third Avenue at about 9:30 a.m.

About 20 school kids were on board the bus, police said.

The occupants of the school bus and the driver were on the way to an event, according to police. They were all evaluated on the scene.

No one on the bus was injured, said police.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Video from Citizen app shows the school bus and several vehicles with damage, including one vehicle that slammed into a tree.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.