Police looking for two men who robbed Bronx food cart at gunpoint

BRONX — Police are looking for two men who robbed a food cart at gunpoint in the Wakefield section of the Bronx last month.

Authorities say the men approached the food cart at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 when one of them took out a firearm and pointed it at the 32-year-old man working inside the food cart, while the other man removed cash from the countertop.

The two men fled the scene on White Plains Road, heading toward Carpenter Avenue. While surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows that the victim possibly attempted to fight back, police report there were no shots fired and no injuries.

