NYC Department of Sanitation issues Snow Alert for Sunday

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Sunday.

The alert goes into effect at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The snow alert allows the DSNY to prepare for a possible response by loading salt spreaders, attaching plows and preparing tire chains and notifying other city agencies, but it does not guarantee snow will fall.

DSNY has issued a Snow Alert for Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. ❄ Salt spreaders will be ready for any winter weather that comes our way. ❄ pic.twitter.com/cgzt4pJtum — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) February 9, 2019

After climbing to 50-degree weather on Friday, the tri-state area saw temperatures dive back into the 20s and 30s Saturday.

A weak disturbance will pass to the south, which can bring the risk of some light snow late Sunday night into early Monday.

DSNY is coordinating with the Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation on snow clearing protocols and will continue to monitor forecasts and will provide updates as the snow event approaches.

All winter weather information and information about the City’s response to the storm can be found by visiting the City’s Severe Weather website at www.nyc.gov/severeweather or by calling 311. The DSNY Snow 101 FAQ is also available online.